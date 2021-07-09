Land Stewards Encourage ‘Leave No Trace’ Principles After 2020's 'Summer Of Poop'
People eager to find peace in the outdoors last year amid the pandemic flooded into New Hampshire’s state parks and outdoor spaces. And they left their mark. Cars were backed up for miles by some trailheads and maintenance crews were tasked with picking up trash. This year, the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development has started a campaign to encourage all residents and visitors to abide by the principle of “Leave No Trace,” asking people to leave the outdoors just as they found it.www.nhpr.org
