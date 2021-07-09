Land Stewards Encourage ‘Leave No Trace’ Principles After 2020's 'Summer Of Poop'

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join AMC Outdoor Guides on an introductory backpack. Guides will introduce backpacking skills such as backcountry travel considerations, Leave No Trace ©, camp set up and backcountry cooking. The first night is spent at the Highland Center for trip orientation and gear review before setting out on a 2-night trip to Ethan Pond perched on the edge of the Pemigewasset Wilderness. This program includes a strong focus on Leave No Trace practices. Participants will learn Leave No Trace skills and ethics as well as techniques for educating others about these low impact practices. Research has shown that practicing LNT Ethics significantly improves participant knowledge and understanding of how Leave No Trace protects the outdoor places we love. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Learn backpacking skills: backcountry travel, LNT, navigation, backcountry cooking, and camp set up Free use of all gear and equipment for backpacking Travel through beautiful remote terrain in the White Mountains.