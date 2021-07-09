Cancel
2021 MLB Mock Draft: Predicting landing spots for top prospects

By Michael Bradburn, Bryan Mcwilliam
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Pirates - Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake HS (Calif.) Total bonus pool: $14,394,000 (1st) The Pirates could go in any direction, but a prep shortstop seems most likely with a class full of them. Mayer appears to be the likeliest candidate, but Jordan Lawlar was also coming up in this spot less than one month ago. Kahlil Watson or Brady House might hear their names called here as well, and there's always a chance Pittsburgh goes with Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter. This is one of the most difficult first overall picks to project in recent memory.

