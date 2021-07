ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a 91-year-old woman reported missing on Friday. Police say 91-year-old Shoua, who has memory issues, was last seen Friday at 6:15 a.m. leaving her home on the 100 block of Biglow Lane in St. Paul North End neighborhood. At the time, she was wearing a grey and white checkered sweater and a white hat.