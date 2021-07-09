Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Illinois becomes first state to require Asian American history to be taught in public schools

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of a right-wing attack on creating a more inclusive education in the US, Illinois just became the first state to require Asian American history to be taught in public schools. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act on Friday, set to go...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#American History#Public Schools#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
EducationBirmingham Star

4 ways to get more Black and Latino teachers in K-12 public schools

Black children are more likely to score higher on standardized tests and finish high school and want to attend college, and less likely to be suspended, if they have a Black teacher. Similarly, studies show that Latino students who have a Latino teacher are more likely to want to take advanced coursework.
Illinois Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Will Illinois public schools require your child to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Jul. 5—Illinois is not mandating K-12 students receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall, the Illinois Department of Public Health said. While three different vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the U.S., only one, Pfizer-BioNTech, has been authorized for anyone under the age of 18. Children ages 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and clinical studies for younger children are underway for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Parents face dilemma in states that ban school mask mandates

In June, Tempe mother Kammy Pany was disappointed to learn the Arizona House passed a measure that would prohibit all school districts and charter schools from requiring masks. After being home for a year, her three elementary school-aged children were excited to return to lessons in person this fall. But...
POTUSFox News

Does Critical Race Theory Belong In The Classroom?

Parents across the U.S. are speaking out against critical race theory (CRT) being taught being as part of their school’s curriculum for Kindergarten to 12th grade. Some Republican-led states are even passing legislation banning CRT from being taught in schools. The controversial topic is even causing debate on whether the U.S. military should be allowed to study it, but what exactly is critical race theory? Former Political Director of Priorities USA and Democratic strategist Kristal Knight, and Wall Street Journal columnist and FOX News contributor Jason Riley explain what CRT is and they discuss whether it should be taught in the classroom.
EducationThe Daily World

Schools must teach students about racism

Good teachers know that if something is relevant to their students’ experiences, it needs to be a part of their education. Yet, teaching about racism in schools is now drawing feverish condemnation from conservatives, particularly over “critical race theory.” Teachers like myself are being accused of “indoctrinating” students, or of introducing extraneous racial issues that don’t belong in school.
Politicsdefendernetwork.com

National Urban League’s 2021 State of Black America released

The always highly anticipated National Urban League’s annual State of Black America has arrived for 2021. This year’s report of pandemic focused, and not just the COVID-19 one. The COVID-19 pandemic not only unmasked the stark racial inequities in the nation’s economic, health care and public safety status quo; it...
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 7th Worst Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too. Parents were forced to deal with tough choices: send their children to school or start an at-home learning program? Educators had to manage the transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. Many students transitioned from a pre-pandemic routine of going to class, seeing friends, and talking with teachers to a new reality of learning exclusively through a computer or mobile device. Before the upheaval started, school districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. Data from the Nation’s Report Card showed that math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic. Many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages. With more than 90% of school funding coming from state and local sources, the pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.
Springfield, ILvandaliaradio.com

Governor Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Asian-American History Classes

(Springfield, IL) — School kids in Illinois are now required to learn about Asian-American history. Governor Pritzker signed a law on Friday that requires the classes. The law takes effect in the 2022-2023 school year and requires U.S. History classes to teach about the contributions of Asian Americans from the building of the railroad to the civil rights movement. Illinois’ two Asian American lawmakers sponsored the new law.
Mason County, WVPosted by
Point Pleasant Register

U.S. Dept. of Ed approves state’s plan for funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of West Virginia’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to them. West Virginia’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pittsylvania County, VAchathamstartribune.com

Critical Race Theory: Will it be taught in our schools?

CHATHAM, Va. — As the nationwide battle over Critical Race Theory (CRT) penetrates Pittsylvania County, the nebulousness of the term begs the question from parents and administrators alike: is Critical Race Theory a way to break barriers in educating youth about the ways racism has shaped modern American policy, or is it a political device intended to further racial acrimony and discord, especially between White and Black students as young as 5 years old?
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Some School Boards Oppose Virginia Transgender Policy Mandate; Enforcement, Consequences Unclear

As culture war issues spread through public hearings at Virginia’s school board meetings, school boards are starting to oppose adopting new transgender policies mandated by state law. Amid complaints and demands from public speakers, the Pittsylvania County Schools (PCS) Board voted four to three on Tuesday to reject adopting the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.
CollegesFairfield Sun Times

Students Should be Taught to Embrace Viewpoint Diversity in College AND High School

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed two education bills into law that contradict each other. One bill supports viewpoint diversity, and the other does not. House Bill 233 requires "state colleges and universities to conduct annual assessments of the viewpoint diversity and intellectual freedom at their institutions to ensure that Florida's postsecondary students will be shown diverse ideas and opinions, including those that they may disagree with or find uncomfortable."

Comments / 0

Community Policy