Giannis Antetokounmpo was absolutely unstoppable in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals, giving Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns a ton of things to worry about. The two-time MVP carried the franchise an all-important 120-100 blowout win to cut the Suns’ lead to just 2-1 and now, Paul believes his team has to adjust in a major way to make sure they make it hard for Giannis for the rest of the series.