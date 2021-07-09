Cancel
'Like sheesh': Spurs star Lonnie Walker reacts to video of Coach Pop running

By Madalyn Mendoza
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one is exempt from running lines at Team USA Camp in Las Vegas, not even the venerable Coach Gregg Popovich. Thanks to Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love, we have an inside look at what's going on at Camp Pop as he readies the team for the global tournament. Love's current Instagram Story feature shows the respected 72-year-old Spurs coach running up and down the court at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas court with other Team USA coaches.

