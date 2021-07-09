Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers Return with ‘Exit Wounds,’ a Unifying Message of Hope (Listen)

During the alt-rock gold rush of the 1990s, the Wallflowers didn’t quite belong to the grunge or burgeoning Americana camps, but they benefited from the abundance of guitar bands. They arrived during the radio heyday of both Pearl Jam and Hootie & the Blowfish, so there was an audience primed for their strum-and-jangle. With its enduring singles “One Headlight,” “6th Avenue Heartache” and “The Difference,” 1996’s quadruple-platinum Bringing Down the Horse provided the foundation for frontman Jakob Dylan to lead various incarnations of the Wallflowers through lineup changes and extended hiatuses, negotiating slight shifts in fashion without abandoning the group’s adherence to the basic building blocks of rock’n’roll: guitar, bass, and drums, all given dimension by whirls of Hammond organ.