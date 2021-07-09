Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bookmakers on edge as fans bet millions on an England Euro2020 victory

By Francesca Washtell
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Shares in Britain’s biggest bookmakers went on a rollercoaster ride yesterday as they geared up for the Euro 2020 final.

Tomorrow’s England v Italy clash is expected to be the biggest sports betting event ever.

Ladbrokes and Coral-owner Entain and Paddy Power parent group Flutter Entertainment were among the stock market’s early risers as bets flooded in yesterday – but Flutter fell away as the day wore on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuB8T_0asSQ58D00
On target: England captain Harry Kane is in the running to win the Golden Boot – given to the tournament’s highest scorer – having been a 50-1 outsider earlier in the competition

Although bookies are benefiting from the surge in business, an England victory, or a Harry Kane goal, could be costly given the volume of bets being placed.

The England captain is in the running to win the Golden Boot – given to the tournament’s highest scorer – having been a 50-1 outsider earlier in the competition.

If he becomes the top scorer betting companies could rack up multi-million-pound losses.

They could also face bruising payouts if England win. Entain said this week that punters in participating countries would place bets topping £250million – more than the amount bet on the World Cup.

But 888 warned that the boom in online betting during Covid could be about to end as the final lockdown restrictions unwind and people put away their phones and laptops.

Entain’s shares rose 2.7 per cent, or 49.5p, to 1870, while 888 climbed 0.6 per cent, or 2.2p, to 379.8p.

Rank rose 1.4 per cent, or 2.4p, to 175p, but Flutter fell 0.2 per cent, or 30p, to 12905p.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

205K+
Followers
78K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bookmakers#Italy#Paddy Power#Flutter Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
SPORTbible

England Will Be Denied A Victory Parade If They Win Euro 2020

England will be DENIED a victory parade if they end their 55-year wait for a major international trophy this summer. Gareth Southgate's heroes are just three games away from winning Euro 2020. The Three Lions saw off Germany in the last-16 to set up a quarter-final clash against Ukraine on...
Soccerkentlive.news

England are Bookies favourites to win Euro2020 after £5m of bets ahead of Ukraine match

England are now the bookies' favourites to win the Euro 2020 championships, ahead of this evening's quarter final in Rome against Ukraine. Betfair has revealed confident fans have so far bet £5 million on them winning the tournament - more than double the amount placed on similar bets during the entire 2018 World Cup campaign, which saw the Three Lion crash out in the semi-finals.
UEFA90min.com

England charged by UEFA over fan unrest in Denmark victory

UEFA have confirmed that England have been charged with numerous incidents of fan unrest during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Denmark, including the use of a laser pointer against goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. As Schmeichel set up for Harry Kane's extra-time penalty, a green laser could be seen pointing at the Dane's...
Soccerinews.co.uk

‘It’s coming home’: England fans celebrate into the early hours after Euro 2020 victory over Ukraine

England’s historic win in Rome sparked jubilant celebrations at home and abroad on Saturday night. In Saturday’s quarter-final clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Gareth Southgate’s side beat Ukraine 4-0 in a dominant performance that shoots the Three Lions into the semi-finals of the Euros – the national team’s second consecutive semi-final at a major tournament. England will play Denmark on Wednesday 7 July.
SoccerInternational Business Times

Victorious Italy Feted As Heroes In Rome After England Victory

Italy's players were feted as heroes on Monday with a day of celebrations culminating in an open top bus ride through Rome after beating England in a dramatic penalty shootout to win Euro 2020 at Wembley. Both Italy's prime minister and president hosted ceremonies for the Azzurri before the team...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Fans amass as victorious Argentina returns with Copa

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Hundreds of fans gathered in cities across Argentina Sunday to celebrate their team’s victorious return from the 2021 Copa America, where they beat Brazil on home turf. The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) had not planned any official celebration given the coronavirus epidemic, which had caused the...
RugbyESPN

England debutants shine in victory over spirited USA

England scored seven tries -- but conceded a worrying four -- as a virtual reserve team beat a spirited United States 43-29 in an entertaining though ragged Twickenham clash on Saturday. England were without 13 players on Lions duty and several others being rested, and starting with eight debutants, they...
Soccerkitco.com

Bookmaker Entain lifts profit view as bets on Euros break records

July 8 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain (ENT.L) expects full-year 2021 profit to be ahead of the current consensus and reported a jump in first-half net gaming revenue on Thursday, with record bets placed on the Euro 2020 soccer tournament as sporting events resumed. Entain expects core earnings of 850...
SoccerThe Decatur Daily

Italy holds historical edge over England

LONDON — Pirlo’s “Panenka.” Schillaci’s Golden Boot clincher. Another emotional goal celebration from Marco Tardelli. The major-tournament rivalry — if it can be called that — between Italy and England has been marked by a few stand-out moments, and they all belong to the Italians. In four meetings at either...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Hundreds climb fountain in London as England fans flood streets after Ukraine victory

Thousands of football fans flooded the streets of London to celebrate England’s Euro 2020 victory over Ukraine on Saturday evening. Hundreds were climbing on the Shaftesbury memorial fountain in Piccadilly Circus, waving the St George flag, as they did earlier this week following England’s win against Germany on Tuesday night.Cars driving past Piccadilly Circus – and throughout the capital – could be heard honking and beeping, celebrating the win, while in some areas fireworks were let off in scenes of widespread jubilation.Hundreds of fans were also gathered in Leicester Square, cheering, throwing beer and chanting in the street near...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Numerate faithful put stock in an England victory

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Football – bloody hell!” So said Alex Ferguson, when his Manchester United team miraculously beat Bayern Munich deep in injury time at the end of the 1999 European Champions League. The iconic manager’s words have since become a symbol of the futility of trying to predict soccer matches. That hasn’t stopped the global financial elite from trying to.
Premier League90min.com

A back-to-his-best Dele Alli could still play a huge part for England

When Dele Alli scored his 50th goal for Tottenham in December 2018 at the age of just 22, he looked to be a player with the world at his feet. Already with a World Cup semi-final appearance and multiple individual awards to his name, the Spurs and England midfielder was a star man at both club and international level, though since then his career has taken something of a nose dive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy