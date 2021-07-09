Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Colorado-based Maxar reveals contract worth millions for Earth-monitoring satellites

By Greg Avery
Posted by 
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Colorado company's WorldView Legion service has multiple governments signed up and satellites are slated to launch later this year.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
755
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxar#Earth#Worldview Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Spire Awarded Contract For Earth Observation Data

Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, has announced the continuation of its participation in NASA's Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program with a six-million-dollar contract extension. The contract continuation, Task Order 6 (TO6), is a subscription data solution that includes radio occultation (RO) data, grazing angle GNSS-RO, total electron content (TEC) data, precise orbit determination (POD) data, soil moisture and ocean surface wind speed GNSS-Reflectometry data, and magnetometer data. This data will be available to all federal agencies, NASA-funded researchers and, more broadly, to all U.S. Government-funded researchers for scientific purposes.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
Industrybizwest.com

Maxar inks $35M satellite imagery contract

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has been contracted to provide certain satellite imagery capabilities for an international defense and intelligence customer. Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the...
IndustryPosted by
Space.com

Earth-observing satellite startup Planet is going public

Planet is going public, too. The San Francisco-based company, which operates the world's largest fleet of Earth-observing satellites, announced Wednesday (July 7) that it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV. Planet's move is part of a SPAC wave sweeping across the...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Energy Fuels and Neo Performance Materials Announce Contract Signing and Launch of Commercial Shipments of Rare Earth Product to Europe in Emerging U.S.-Based Rare Earth Supply Chain

Physical shipment of commercial quantities of rare earths from Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah to Neo Performance Materials' plant in Estonia represents an important milestone in creation of new rare earth supply chain. TORONTO, ON and LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American:...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Gilat Bags Multi-Million Dollar Satellite Communication Equipment Contract For Asian Defense Forces

Satellite networking technology company Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) won a multi-million-dollar contract to provide satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment to an extensive system integrator for its customer in Asia. Gilat's multi-application platform, SkyEdge II-c, Capricorn VSATs, and TotalNMS will serve the needs of the defense forces to provide tactical...
IndustryJanes

HawkEye 360 expands satellite-based RF data collection

US-based commercial satellite company HawkEye360 is expanding its satellite-based radio frequency (RF) data collection and analytics operations with the launch of its Cluster 3 constellation late last month. Operating in a three-satellite cluster constellation with each low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite weighing roughly 25 kg, the Cluster 3 constellation took...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Space Force Plans To Place New Early Warning Satellites Into Non-Traditional Orbits Closer To Earth

The Space and Missile Systems Center is looking to Medium Earth Orbit for a new layer of missile detection satellites planned for 2022. U.S. Space Force is considering tests of Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared System early-warning satellites in Medium Earth Orbit, or MEO, as early as 2022. Placing the satellites in these non-traditional orbits would allow them to observe potential missile launch sites for longer periods of time than would be possible from Low Earth Orbit, or LEO. In addition, placing early warning and other missile defense satellites in MEO could ensure the service's ability to detect and track threats with a smaller number of satellites than would be needed if a constellation was placed in LEO. At the same time, they could provide much-needed increased flexibility and fidelity over their forbearers that remain in geostationary orbit.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Remote Patient Monitoring Market worth $117.1 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Product (Software, Services, Devices, Cardiology, Neurological, Blood Glucose, Neonatal, Weight, Temperature, Neuro) End User (Providers, Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Patients, Payers) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global RPM Market size is projected to reach USD 117.1 billion by 2025 from USD 23.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% between 2020 and 2025.
TrafficScience Focus

Earth satellites may soon need their own traffic control system to stop collisions

Ever wondered if anyone controls where satellites are launched into space? The answer to this: yes!! Since 1976, the regulatory body for objects sent into space is the United Nations. Responsibility for the maintenance of a register of objects – and that any planned launches are sufficiently separated – lies with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.
Technologyverdictfoodservice.com

Lindsay unveils cloud-based remote asset monitoring platform

Concept: Lindsay has rolled out a cloud-based remote asset monitoring platform RoadConnect for the transportation industry. The platform provides Departments of Transportation (DOTs) with a single-source solution for maintaining and monitoring key road and highway assets such as crash cushions, guardrails, end terminals, utility poles and bridge structures virtually. Nature...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Battery Start-Up Enovix Begins Trading After SPAC Merger in Latest Clean Tech Deal

Battery start-up Enovix begin trading on Thursday after completing its reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The stock initially jumped at the opening bell, but dipped more than 12% during afternoon trading. Enovix creates batteries with silicon anodes, which means greater energy density. SPACs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy