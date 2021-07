HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — While 5-year-old Summer Wells remains missing, the child’s Sabbath School teacher described the close bond the two share. “Whenever I was helping teach Sabbath School, she was in my lap, and sometimes it was hard to teach because she wanted to be in my lap, holding me and hugging me,” said Robin Lane. “I just discovered that it was actually easier for me to hold her and let her love on me and hug me and teach with her on me than it was to make her sit in the chair.”