Back in April, KCRW Music and Good Food teamed up to unveil a virtual series called Sound Bites, which paired figures from the culinary and music worlds together to discuss the future of their respective industries post-pandemic. With the series wrapping up, the fourth installment has been announced for July 20, and will feature the series’ hosts Evan Kleiman and Anne Litt discussing these topics with Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, who are between the release of their latest album Path of Wellness and a co-headlining tour with Wilco, as well as chef/drummer/author Brooks Headley, who owns NYC’s Superiority Burger.