Three Arrested In Cass County Meth Bust

Three people are in the Cass County Jail after a drug bust Friday morning in Marcellus. The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team raided a home in the five-thousand block of North Maple Street due to suspicion that people were using and selling meth. Two women, 31 and 33-years-old, and a 51-year-old man were arrested on meth possession and maintaining a drug house charges along with outstanding warrants. Police are not releasing their names until they are arraigned, and say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has information on the suspects is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info,