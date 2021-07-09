Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

An ad called for a peacock to be killed ‘by any means necessary.’ Then the bird was shot to death.

By Marisa Iati
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brilliant blue peacock was found dead in the yard of a mobile home last month, covered in its own blood and bearing a bullet wound in its feathered chest. Distraught neighbors in McKinleyville, Calif., huddled around the magnificent peafowl, affectionately called Peony, Mr. P or Azul. In the years since he had started wandering the Northern California enclave, the feral bird had become beloved by the small community.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Peacocks#Azul#Lost Coast Outpost#Nextdoor#Mckinleyville#Local Coast Outpost#French#The Los Angeles Times#Google Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Communal peacock shot and killed after hit taken out on Craigslist

A well-known, communal peacock in the Azalea Heights neighborhood of California was found shot and killed on June 30. On June 13, an ad appeared on Craigslist looking to “get rid of a wild peacock that is disrupting our lives by any means necessary.”. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is...
Las Vegas, NVnewsbrig.com

Mom accused of killing daughter says it was ‘necessary sacrifice’

A Las Vegas woman allegedly killed her 5-year-old daughter, who was found dead in her sweltering bedroom — and told investigators “it was a necessary sacrifice,” police said. Kemaya Taylor, 23, was charged with murder and child abuse after her daughter’s body was discovered in the family’s stifling home on...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

‘He probably suffered’: Peacock found dead after Craigslist ad

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, July 7. I’m Justin Ray. My colleague Jaclyn Cosgrove discussed peacocks last month. But I heard about a startling incident that merits another visit to the subject: A Humboldt County resident says a peacock that visited her neighborhood over the last six years was found dead recently after a Craigslist post called for the killing of the bird.
Animalsjpinews.com

Bird deaths caused by unknown disease

Across the eastern United States, hundreds of birds have been dying from a mysterious illness. Wildlife experts are unsure of the cause. The illness among birds within the state began in late May as the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) began receiving reports of sick and dying birds. The birds have experienced eye swelling and crusty discharge, with blindness in some cases. There are also signs of neurological impairment among the affected birds, including stumbling around, trembling, stargazing with necks bent back or contorted in a strange way, and rapid eye movement.
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Woman trapped in condo rubble pleaded with rescuers to save her

A Florida fire chief on Thursday said emergency workers heard the voice of a woman trapped in the rubble in the hours after last week’s horrific condo collapse – but they were unable to reach her. Miami-Dade County Chief Alan Cominsky said during a press conference that rescuers heard "audible...
Texas Statefox4news.com

Manhunt underway for 2 escaped felons in South Texas

Police are looking for two felons who escaped from a minimum-security prison south of San Antonio. The prison discovered Arturo Campos-Zamora and Christopher Salazar missing early Sunday. They were both serving time for conspiracy to distribute meth at satellite camp near FCI Three Rivers in Three Rivers, Texas. Campos-Zamora is...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

An Israeli soldier helping with the relief effort in Surfside, Florida says rescue workers must contend with a number of obstacles, including the odor of corpses beneath the rubble.“They experience a heavy, heavy smell of bodies and to do the actions when you have that smell on the site is a very tough challenge,” Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri told The Floridian.Mr Edri is at the site of Champlain Towers South, an apartment building that collapsed last week, as part of the Israeli government’s effort to aid the rescue effort. The commander says he and other workers searching...
AccidentsPalm Beach Interactive

Teen boy was sitting beside his mom when Surfside building collapsed; family sues

Teenager Jonah Handler was sitting in his room with his mother when the walls of their condominium in Champlain Towers South gave way two weeks ago. “They free-fell to what they thought was certain death,” according to a lawsuit filed this week. “Stacie and Jonah landed several floors below and miraculously were still alive.”
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy