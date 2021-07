A professional competitive eater sets a new record at a west Michigan bar by scarfing down coney dogs. The Corner Bar in Rockford, just north of Grand Rapids, has a “Hall of Fame” wall for anyone who can eat 12 chili dogs in under 4 hours. Ema Boehms is the assistant general manager at the bar and says competitive eater Molly Schuyler shattered the current record by downing 50 coney dogs in just 22 minutes.