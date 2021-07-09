Cancel
The week in bankruptcies: Hilltop at DIA LLC and Peak Summit Labs LLC

Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 7 days ago
Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 2, 2021. Year to date through July 2, 2021, the court recorded 26 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -52% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
