The week in bankruptcies: Hilltop at DIA LLC and Peak Summit Labs LLC

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 2, 2021. Year to date through July 2, 2021, the court recorded 26 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -52% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.