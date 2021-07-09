Cancel
Fulton, NY

Will Barclay: Gun Violence Emergency Declaration An Executive Diversion From Bad Policy

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
 7 days ago
Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Earlier this week, Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order declaring gun violence a “disaster emergency,” representing a “first-in-the-nation” strategy to combat crime. This forced, contrived approach to solving a problem was largely created by the governor and his political allies – gun violence is a devastating problem that has spiked recently due to policies that have pandered to criminals, inhibited law enforcement and ignored the rights of innocent victims and their families.

