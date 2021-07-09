Severe blood shortage: Donors needed now to address delays in patient care New effects of pandemic leading to significant drop in nation’s blood supply
CHARLESTON (June 15, 2021) — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.walterborolive.com
Comments / 0