Texas State

Roll downtown: Sip 'N Cycle Saturday

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 7 days ago
Corsicana Main Street is hosting a Sip ‘N Cycle Second Saturday event prior to the annual Texas State Criterium Championship Bike Race which will include live music, a vendor market and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by Old Lumberyard Food & Finds.

The races will run from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:50 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Road closures will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. If there are cars left in the route areas, those vehicles will be relocated to the closest available parking spots outside the route.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce at 903-874-4731.

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
