Garlic Shrimp, Musubi, Lemongrass Kalbi: There’s Way More than Fish at Paradise Poke

By Mari Taketa
honolulumagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistractions abound the first time you walk into Paradise Poke. There are the vibrant oranges, magentas and greens of pickled mango and soybeans in chill cases on the right, imported snacks on shelves to the left, trays of musubi in the morning. And there, in the middle, is the poke. Until today there have been up to eight kinds; starting from its grand opening on Saturday, July 10, the shop promises a dozen varieties of poke every day, along with a beefed-up daily menu of hot plates, chirashi sushi bowls and sashimi trays.

