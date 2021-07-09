Make Your Bed in Seconds with this Simple Hack
For the past 18 months, my sleep schedule has been all over the place. I used to live in the city, but once I realized I'd be staying home for the foreseeable future, I moved out to the country for a bit. In addition to not having a commute each morning, I adapted to new bedtime and morning routines. I aim to get the recommended eight hours of sleep, but like many others, I have struggled with maintaining a consistent sleep schedule.www.bhg.com
Comments / 0