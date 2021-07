FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police say a man from northern Illinois may be missing in the St. Louis area. Tyshawn D. Owens, 25, was traveling to Memphis on a Greyhound bus to visit his grandmother. Owens called a relative and said he had gotten off at the wrong stop in St. Louis and was now in Fairview Heights close to the Metro Link Station on Illinois Route 161 and St. Clair Avenue.