Macomb County, MI

Sheriff’s Office identifies victims in holiday weekend boat fire

By Don Gardner
Macomb Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of three people found dead after an early morning fire July 3 in a boat docked at a Harrison Township marina. The three deceased persons were identified as Mark Matthews, 60, of Williston, N.D.; Jason Miron, 43, of Grand Rapids; and Stephanie Arzola, 41, also of Grand Rapids. A labrador retriever/pointer mix dog that belonged to Matthews was also found dead on the 38-foot, 1987 Chris Craft vessel. The boat was docked at Fox Marina on South River Road in Harrison Township.

