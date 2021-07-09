Cancel
Saweetie Admits Having Regrets Working With Dr. Luke

By Christopher Smith
hotspotatl.com
 8 days ago

Saweetie is caught up in the middle of some controversy thanks to her collaboration with the notorious producer Dr. Luke, which came up in a recent interview. The “Back To The Streets” rapper sat down to talk with New York magazine for a multi-part profile interview. In discussing her work on her upcoming album Pretty B—- Music, writer Hunter Harris asked her about working with Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, who had been embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha which included the singer alleging that he sexually assaulted her in addition to emotionally abusing her. To that question, Saweetie responded, “I’m so green. Maybe that’s a double-edged sword because I’m coming into the studio and I’m not knowing who these people are. I was able to learn about all of his achievements, and all of the allegations as well, after a couple of sessions.”

