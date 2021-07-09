Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Hitting on field Friday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Manager Dusty Baker said that Diaz (hand) will hit on the field Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Diaz hit off a tee last Saturday and is now set to take part in batting practice for the first time since fracturing his left hand June 6. It's not entirely clear when Diaz is targeting a return, but he'll likely need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated. His initially recovery timeline was 4-6 weeks, so assuming that holds, he should have a chance of being reinstated by the end of July.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Houston Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Aaron Judge Lowers Himself A Notch As Showboating Backfires

As the All-American Boy, Aaron Judge has ridden a wave of popularity for six years with no hiccups. That all changed this weekend, though…. When it comes to baseball, Aaron Judge never forgives or forgets. Supercompetitive on the diamond, Judge, was the most vocal Yankee after it was revealed that,...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Slugs 16th homer

Correa went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over Cleveland. He led off the fourth inning with a solo shot as part of an impressive overall performance. Correa has been on fire since the beginning of June, slashing .340/.463/.670 with eight of his 16 homers on the year, 25 runs and 25 RBI in 27 games, and the 26-year-old picked the perfect time to stay healthy and put together his best numbers since 2017 with free agency looming in the offseason.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Aledmys Díaz takes a 'big step' in his recovery

Astros utilityman Aledmys Díaz hit on the field Friday for the first time since he fractured his left hand on June 6. Díaz, who was hit by a pitch during the Astros’ game against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, has been on the injured list since June 8. He wore a cast on his left hand for two weeks before starting rehab with a trainer, and began hitting off the tee in the cages within the last week.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Aledmys Díaz progressing toward return

CLEVELAND -- Astros utility man Aledmys Díaz hit off the tee Saturday for the first time since he went on the injured list June 8 with a fractured left hand. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Díaz is “still a ways away” from a return. The club initially estimated Díaz would be sidelined 6-8 weeks.
MLBPosted by
WOKV

Yankees' Cole demands ball, completes 3-hit gem vs Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — Two days ago, when a nasty illness had Gerrit Cole hooked up to an IV, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hardly imagined he'd get an earful from his ace as he campaigned to get the final out Saturday night against the Houston Astros. Boone didn't...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Records three hits Thursday

Brantley went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double in Thursday's win over Cleveland. Brantley launched his fifth homer of the season in the seventh inning off reliever Justin Garza, and the outfielder has been seeing the ball extremely well of late. Brantley is currently riding a four-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one knock in all but one of his previous 12 contests, slashing .385/.418/.558 in that span (55 plate appearances).
MLBatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the high powered lineup in Houston Astros-Cleveland Indians on Friday

The Houston Astros take on the Cleveland Indians in game two of their series on Friday night. Lance McCullers gets the ball for the Houston Astros. He has a record of 5-1 and a ERA of 2.94. The Cleveland Indians will send rookie Sam Hentges to the hill. He has a 1-2 record and 7.32 ERA. The Astros got back to their winnings ways last night in dominant fashion and that should continue tonight.
MLBMLB

Bats can't get the timely hit in loss to Astros

CLEVELAND -- Young players can bring a lot of benefits to a roster, including drive and energy. But the downfalls that come with the inexperience have really started to show in the Indians’ last week of games. After leaving the bases loaded on five separate occasions over the last two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy