14-Years-Old Zaila Avant-Garde Wins The 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee Title Rocking Her Natural Hair

By samjahsaulsberry
hotspotatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations and bows are in order for Zaila Avant-garde who, at 14-years-old, is the first Black person and Louisiana resident to win the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee title. Zaila conquered the title (with her afro beautifully displayed for the world to see) over 12-year-old Chaitra Thummala of Frisco, Texas by properly spelling the word “Murraya” which, by definition, is a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian tress having pinnate leaves and flowers. Zaila defeated 11 finalist at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida to win the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee title and the first-place prize which is $50,000.

hotspotatl.com

Louisiana StateESPN

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde correctly spells 'M-U-R-R-A-Y-A' to win Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program announces a new milestone, surpassing 100 approved Hall of Fame catches weighing 13 pounds or more. These bass are the biggest of the big — true Florida giants. Florida largemouth bass grow larger than northern largemouth bass found in the rest of the country. Many state records outside Florida are bass that have stocked Florida largemouth bass genes.

