Blue Jays' Steven Matz: Available out of bullpen

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatz is available to pitch out of the bullpen this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. Matz was squeezed out of the rotation plans this weekend in Tampa Bay following Thursday's postponement, so he'll be available to pitch as a reliever with the All-Star break coming next week. If he doesn't take the mound, the lefty will finish the first half with a 4.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 82:21 K:BB across 76.1 innings. He should rejoin the rotation coming out of the break.

