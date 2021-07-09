Blue Jays' Corey Dickerson: Sheds walking boot
Dickerson (foot) no longer requires a walking boot on his left foot but remains without a timeline for his return, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 32-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Marlins in late June, and it's unclear when he's expected to take the field for his new team. Dickerson is going through his rehab work at Toronto's spring training facility, and at this point it's difficult to see him being activated before the end of July.www.cbssports.com
