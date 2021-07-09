Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays' Corey Dickerson: Sheds walking boot

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Dickerson (foot) no longer requires a walking boot on his left foot but remains without a timeline for his return, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 32-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Marlins in late June, and it's unclear when he's expected to take the field for his new team. Dickerson is going through his rehab work at Toronto's spring training facility, and at this point it's difficult to see him being activated before the end of July.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheds#Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 1, Blue Jays 11: Negative

The Rays are in Buffalo to play the Toronto Blue Jays after getting swept by the Washington Nationals. 21-year-old Luis Patiño faces off against 23-year-old Alek Manoah. The Rays went down in the top of the first with Wander Franco and Austin Meadows striking out to end the inning. Bo...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 monster trades for Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox are having themselves a brilliant season so far. Through the first half, they have dealt with injury after injury. Despite that, they have used pitching and defense to enter the All-Star break in first place of the American League Central by 8.0 games. At 54-35, they have the best winning percentage in the entire AL. It is astonishing what they were able to do with some of the injuries they have had.
MLBYardbarker

Report: Blue Jays 'Among Possibilities' for Nelson Cruz

Sometimes the best defense is just a good offense. Back in 2015, the Toronto Blue Jays were in desperate need of pitching, but instead of bolstering their pitching staff in the days leading up to the trade deadline, Toronto went out and added Troy Tulowitzki to improve their already lethal offense.
MLBnumberfire.com

Blue Jays-Orioles postponed due to rain Thursday

The Toronto Blue Jays-Baltimore Orioles game has been postponed Thursday due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on September 11. Alek Manoah was scheduled to pitch for the Blue Jays and Dillon Tate was penciled in for the Orioles. The Blue Jays are...
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Blue Jays Bounce Back Against Orioles

BALTIMORE -- — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and drove in two runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 73, Bo Bichette homered and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 Wednesday night. Guerrero hit RBI singles in the first and fourth innings to...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Finding groove at plate

Biggio went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Orioles. It's been a sluggish first half for the 26-year-old, but Biggio is now healthy and seems to be getting comfortable at the plate. Over his last nine games, he's slashing .300/.343/.433 with eight RBI, although he hasn't homered since June 16.
MLBPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

The Blue Jays Leaving Buffalo Soon?

The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo since June 1st. That's with fans -- the Blue Jays also played home games in Buffalo last summer, without fans in attendance. It's been a fun ride so far and I still think it's surreal that...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays keep it close, then lose again to Blue Jays

Well, if you’re looking for something positive, the Rays kept the other team under 10 runs Saturday and lost by less than nine, so that was progress from the previous two games. But otherwise, it was another lost day and another loss, this time 6-3 to the Blue Jays. That...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: LA chasing playoff ace and former nemesis?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have to reinforce their rotation at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline. Why not go with by far the most available “been there, done that” playoff ace on the market? Just scrub all past images of his playoff success from your mind, and you should be fine.
MLBMLB

Blue Jays net two righties for Tellez

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-handers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday. Richards, 28, is involved in his second trade this season, having gone from Tampa Bay to Milwaukee as part of a four-player deal on May 21. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound right-hander made six relief appearances for the Rays and 15 for the Brewers, combining to go 3-0 with a save while keeping a 3.69 ERA and fanning 41 batters over 31 2/3 innings of work. The native of Aviston, Ill., has also pitched for the Marlins as part of his four-year career, amassing a 4.34 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP across 52 starts and 33 relief appearances.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 3, Blue Jays 6: Indefensible

For the second game of this series in Buffalo, the Rays sent Shane McClanahan to the mound. McClanahan had one previous start against the Blue Jays this season, going five shutout innings in a 3-1 win back on May 22nd. He was opposed by Ross Stripling who came into the game with 65.1 innings pitched and a 4.27 ERA. His best outing of the season came against the Rays when he went seven shutout innings behind an opener on May 24th.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays should NOT trade Lourdes Gurriel Jr

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a position to make some big trades this summer, but they should NOT include Gurriel in any of them. The Blue Jays are in the hunt for a spot in the 2021 playoffs. Jays management has stated that they would make moves in season to improve the team.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Ready for activation

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Dolis (finger) is ready to be activated "any time," Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. The righty allowed one hit in a scoreless rehab inning with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. The Blue Jays' depth-deprived bullpen could certainly benefit from getting Dolis back as soon as possible, so he figures to return early in the week, if not Sunday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal sitting Sunday

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Santiago Espinal as a starter for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Espinal will sit Sunday's game out while Cavan Biggio takes over at third base, Marcus Semien switches to second base, Bo Bichette handles shortstop, George Springer takes a turn at designated hitter, and Randal Grichuk start in centerfield and bats seventh.
MLBhaysfreepress.com

Blue Jays’ Saucedo has Kyle roots

Tayler Saucedo has been into baseball since he could walk; from throwing a ball around with his father, Andy Saucedo, to joining a tee-ball team, to pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays in a major league. “It was an emotional rollercoaster,” Andy Saucedo, Kyle resident, said, adding that he cried...
MLBFOX Sports

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (43-40, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -217; over/under is...
MLBaustinnews.net

Rays defeat Blue Jays for 5th straight win

The host Tampa Bay Rays won their fifth consecutive game after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Friday night. Tampa Bay's win came on the heels of losing two out of three to the Blue Jays last weekend in Buffalo, N.Y. The second game of this three-game series will be Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy