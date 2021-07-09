Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not in starting lineup Friday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Narvaez is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Reds. Narvaez will get a rest after going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's series opener. Manny Pina will work behind the plate and bat eighth against lefty Wade Miley on Friday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Miley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBWJAC TV

Narvaez, Garcia, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narvaez had five hits, Avisail Garcia drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is the Brewers' longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Omar Narvaez is excelling despite mediocre Statcast metrics

In a season that has featured inconsistency from the offense, Omar Narvaez has been a huge boost for the Brewers lineup. The Crew’s starting catcher struggled immensely in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but this year, he has come roaring back with a breakout season at the plate. After notching a career-best five hits in Saturday evening’s win against the Pirates, Narvaez now boasts an excellent .303/.395/.462 slash line, good for a 136 wRC+. In addition to his production at the plate, he has continued to demonstrate dramatic defensive improvement since coming to Milwaukee. As such, Narvaez is leading the team with 2.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to the FanGraphs version of the metric. That figure also ties him for second among all big-league catchers.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Could this trade with the Royals make sense?

Welcome back to the “Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates” column. It is obvious that the Atlanta Braves need help if they are going to compete in the division. In fact, it may be time to consider doing a soft retooling of the roster to get ready for next year.
MLBUSA Today

St. Louis Cardinals all-time starting lineup

Who would you put in the St. Louis Cardinals all-time lineup?. The St. Louis Cardinals have a long and rich baseball history, one that includes a National League-record 11 World Series titles. There have been great plays and Hall of Fame players, and the franchise has some of the most devoted and passionate fans in all of sports. Like most of the decisions during our all-time starting lineups, the nods for the Cardinals’ version were not easy.
MLBwsau.com

Tempers Flare as Reds Comeback to Top Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Freddy Peralta took a no-hit bid into the 6th only to see it evaporate as the Reds turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead and ultimately a 4-3 win Saturday. Jesse Winker broke up the no-hit bid two batters into that 6th after leadoff man...
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Yelich in Brewers' Monday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Yelich is getting the nod in left field while batting second in the order against Mets starter Tylor Megill. Our models project Yelich for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willson Contreras back in Cubs' lineup Friday afternoon

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Wade LeBlanc and the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras is catching for Kyle Hendricks and batting leadoff after getting a breather on Thursday. He is replacing Robinson Chirinos behind the plate and moving Joc Pederson to the sixth spot in the order.
MLBSportsGrid

Jose Altuve out of the starting lineup Saturday

Jose Altuve is out of the lineup Saturday for the Astros, BaseballPress.com reports. There is nothing wrong with Altuve. The Astros have been giving all of their regulars a day off during this series. First, it was Carlos Correa on Thursday, then Yuli Gurriel on Friday, and today it’s Altuve’s turn. Perhaps on Sunday Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or someone else is given a breather.
MLBFOX Sports

Peralta expected to start for the Brewers against the Reds

LINE: Brewers -193, Reds +167; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday. The Brewers are 27-19 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .381 this season. Willy Adames leads the club with a .471 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.
MLBFOX Sports

Peralta scheduled to start for Brewers at Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (51-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-53, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.17 ERA, .87 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) LINE: Pirates +155, Brewers -179; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Hays in Baltimore's Friday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is starting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hays is getting the nod in left field while batting second in the order against Angels starter Griffin Canning. Our models project Hays for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBi...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ehire Adrianza absent from Atlanta's lineup Friday

Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Tampa Bay Rays. Adrianza is yielding right field and the leadoff spot to Abraham Almonte as the Braves start their second half of the season. numberFire’s models project Almonte...
MLBnumberfire.com

Garrett Cooper not in Marlins' lineup on Friday

Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Cooper will move to the bench with Adam Duvall starting in right field on Friday. He will bat fourth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Braves. numberFire's models project Duvall for 11.0...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds at Brewers, Game One - News, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

As we mentioned here, this is probably the biggest July series in over a decade for the Cincinnati Reds. A good series means that the Reds are knocking on the door for the NL Central and poised to add talent as they approach the trade deadline. A bad series? The Brewers could put themselves in the driver’s seat and give the Reds a lot to think about.
MLBYardbarker

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Oakland Athletics (50-39) at Texas Rangers (34-53) OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.56 ERA) TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (4-5, 4.98 ERA) Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and may be able to return to the Rangers sometime in September.
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta batting fifth in Diamondbacks' Friday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Peralta will man left field after Josh Rojas was moved to right and Josh Reddick was benched. In a lefty versus lefty matchup against David Price, our models project Peralta to score 8.5 FanDuel points...

Comments / 0

Community Policy