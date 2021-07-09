Cancel
Emanuel County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Treutlen by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Treutlen SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON EMANUEL...TREUTLEN...JOHNSON...NORTHERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Wadley to near Meeks to near Winter, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Swainsboro, Soperton, Wadley, Twin City, Adrian, Oak Park, Bartow, Garfield, Summertown, Nunez, Tarrytown, Kite, Spann, Lothair, Covena, Modoc, Canoochee, Rockledge, Norristown and Barnhill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

