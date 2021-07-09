Cancel
Baldwin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Glascock, Hancock, Jasper by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Butts; Crawford; Glascock; Hancock; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Meriwether; Monroe; Pike; Putnam; Spalding; Twiggs; Upson; Warren; Washington; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BUTTS...WASHINGTON...SOUTHERN PUTNAM...MONROE...HANCOCK...GLASCOCK...EMANUEL...JONES...SOUTHERN JASPER...MERIWETHER...PIKE...NORTHERN TWIGGS...WILKINSON JEFFERSON...LAMAR...BALDWIN...BIBB...SOUTHEASTERN WARREN...JOHNSON UPSON...NORTHERN CRAWFORD...SPALDING AND NORTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Greenville to Gray, Wrightsville and Wrens, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Macon, Griffin, Milledgeville, Thomaston, Swainsboro, Barnesville, Eatonton, Sandersville, Jackson, Forsyth, Gray, Monticello, Louisville, Wrightsville, Sparta, Zebulon, Jeffersonville, Greenville, Gibson and Irwinton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

