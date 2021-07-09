Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLAGLER AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT * At 521 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fruitland, or near Crescent City, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Crescent City, Pomona Park, Andalusia, Fruitland, Welaka, Lake Como and Georgetown.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
City
Crescent City, FL
City
Pomona Park, FL
County
Marion County, FL
City
Welaka, FL
City
Lake Como, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Eastern Marion#Eastern Putnam#Nws Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

'He was our eye': Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed Friday as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy