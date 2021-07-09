Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

BRITISH OPEN ’21: Previous winners at Royal St. George’s

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA capsule look at the previous 14 times the British Open was at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England:. Summary: Without having been in serious contention at a major in a decade, Darren Clarke captured his first major championship by closing with an even-par 70. Dustin Johnson was poised to catch him until hitting 2-iron out-of-bounds on the par-5 14th hole. Phil Mickelson’s momentum was slowed when he missed a par putt from inside 3 feet on the 11th hole. Clarke’s victory meant Northern Ireland players had captured three of the last six majors.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#U S Open#St George#British#Pga Tour#Scottish#American#Carnoustie#Cotton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
newschain

Open Championship at Royal St George’s should prove worth the wait

It is the only major which was not held in 2020, but if past tournaments at Royal St George’s are anything to go by, the 149th Open Championship should prove worth the wait. While the Masters, US PGA, and US Open overcame the sizeable difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic by moving from their traditional places in the golfing calendar to November, August and September respectively, the Open was cancelled on April 6 last year.
Golfcentralfloridalifestyle.com

The British Open VS The PGA Championship A Look Back

The British Open and the PGA Championship have shared a common bond over the years as far as prestige and champions are concerned. Each has its own traditions that have been imprinted on their championship, forging their own particular history. The Open Championship, as the British is now referred, is...
GolfPGA Tour

Nine Things to Know: Royal St. George’s

Royal St. George’s Golf Club will host the Open Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images) The Open Championship returns to Royal St. George’s this week for the first time in a decade. It is the 15th time the Sandwich links has hosted The Open. The course will play to a scorecard yardage...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Reveals What Players Say About Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka continued his feud with Bryson DeChambeau during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday. Koepka told SportsCenter host Matt Barrie he’s received multiple calls and texts from current players essentially thanking him for how he’s handled the DeChambeau situation. “There’s been a few laughs. A few ‘I can’t...
Golfchatsports.com

Three more players WD from The Open, bringing total to 17

SANDWICH, England – Three more players were forced to withdraw from The Open Championship on Monday, continuing an early trend at the year’s final major. Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and didn’t make the trip to Royal St. George’s while Zach Johnson and Louis de Jager were forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 British Open Bettors' Roundtable: Favorites, Sleepers, Best Bets for Open Championship at Royal St. George's

This week the British Open returns to Royal St. George's in South England for the 15th time. To get you ready, we've once again assembled a panel of veteran golf writers and golf gambling experts to handicap the week ahead. Joining this edition: Rotowire’s Len Hochberg and Greg Vara, Morning Read editorial director Jeff Ritter, and contributors Mike Purkey and Gary Van Sickle. On to the questions:
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Rory McIlroy expounds on majors philosophy of giving himself 'a chance' ahead of Royal St. George's

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — That Rory McIlroy knows how to win major championships is not in doubt. The 32-year-old Northern Irishman has four of golf’s ultimate prizes to his name, albeit he celebrated the last of those as far back as 2014. So it’s been a wee while since his last sip of champagne at a Grand Slam event. Still, with his head and thinking long clear of alcohol-induced fuzziness, McIlroy hasn’t forgotten the formula that carried him to victory in the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 PGA Championship, the 2014 Open Championship and the 2014 PGA.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Justin Thomas daggers Bryson DeChambeau over driver mess

After Bryson DeChambeau and Cobra went back and forth on Thursday, the golf world patiently awaited on a comment from DeChambeau's arch nemesis Brooks Koepka, who has shown a penchant for pouncing on the Mad Scientist when he's already down. Surprisingly, Koepka has remained mum on the matter. Another well-known...
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
Golfrock947.com

Golf-British Open players just happy to be back

SANDWICH, England (Reuters) – Predicting the winner of a major championship is notoriously difficult but for the 156 players who will tee off at the British Open on Thursday the most important thing this year is that the tournament is back. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus...
GolfBBC

The Open 2021: Golf's oldest major returns after Covid-19 hiatus

Coverage: Daily live text from 06:30 BST, Radio 5 Live from 12:00 and highlights on BBC Two at 20:00. The two-year wait for an Open Championship will finally be over at 06:35 BST on Thursday when England's Richard Bland hits the opening tee shot at Royal St George's. Bland will...
GolfThe Independent

Lee Westwood aiming to build on previous amateur success at Royal St George’s

The good news for Lee Westwood is that he has tasted success before at Royal St George’s, venue for the 149th Open Championship. The bad news for his prospects of winning a first major title at the 88th attempt is that the victory in question was in an amateur event in the early 1990s and his Open record at the same venue could not be worse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy