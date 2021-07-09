BRITISH OPEN ’21: A look back at key anniversary years

A look at some of the key anniversaries this year at the British Open:. The British Open has been canceled because of a pandemic, two World Wars and from lack of a trophy. It’s the latter that brings us to 1871. Young Tom Morris won the previous year for the third straight time, giving him outright ownership of the championship belt. The next spring, discussions turned from Prestwick making a new belt to whether other Scottish clubs could get involved to share the cost. The idea lost momentum, and 1871 came and went without the Open being held. It was agreed in 1872 to rotate it among Prestwick, St. Andrews and Musselburgh, and a new trophy was created: the claret jug.