Avat Hovhannisyan Pummels Jose Santos Gonzalez In Lopsided Points Win
Azat Hovhannisyan was forced to hear the scorecards for the first time in more than three years, though not for a lack of trying. A persistent effort put forth by the former title challenger led to a lopsided ten-round, unanimous decision win over Jose Santos Gonzalez. Judges Rudy Barragan (100-89), Karen Holderfield (99-90) and Chris Migliore (99-90) all had Hovhannisyan comfortably winning the junior featherweight preliminary bout Friday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.www.boxingscene.com
