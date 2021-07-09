Avat Hovhannisyan Pummels Jose Santos Gonzalez In Lopsided Points Win

Tyron Woodley likens Jake Paul to a kid who will soon realize he is in over his head. The former UFC welterweight champion is 39 and has lost four straight mixed martial arts matches, but he is widely viewed as more dangerous than any of the first three opponents Paul defeated in a boxing ring. Woodley was a two-time All-America wrestler for the University of Missouri before becoming a UFC welterweight champion, yet he established a reputation as one of his sport’s harder punchers during his 12-year MMA career.