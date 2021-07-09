Cancel
WV state lawmaker punished for explicit social media post

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Speaker of the House called a fellow Republican lawmaker an “embarrassment” after the state delegate posted a sexually explicit video to social media.

State Del. Joe Jeffries was stripped of a committee assignment on Friday after the social media posting, according to a statement from House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.

“I believe Joe Jeffries is an embarrassment not just to the House of Delegates, but to the entire state,” Hanshaw said Friday. “He has shown us more than once that he does not respect the office he was elected to serve.” Hanshaw said he would strip Jeffries of his vice chairman position on a committee.

Jeffries, a Republican whose district includes a group of counties near Charleston, posted the sexually explicit video Thursday on Tiktok, according to media reports. His account was set to private on Friday afternoon.

Belinda Biafore, chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, said Jeffries “has a slew of inappropriate and vulgar videos with his own sexually explicit commentary on a social media app aimed at youth.”

Hanshaw noted Jeffries would be up for reelection next year and said his constituents “will have the opportunity at the ballot box in 2022 to decide whether he represents them as they wish.”

An email message sent to Jeffries on Thursday did not receive a response.

