Olympic-Bound Marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk Is "Honored to Be Viewed as a Role Model"
According to Tokyo-Games-bound long-distance runner Aliphine Tuliamuk, nothing is harder than 50 hours of labor — not any of the 26.2-mile races she's ever done. "At least I know where the finish line is during a marathon," she told POPSUGAR via email. Tuliamuk, whose daughter Zoe was born in January, requested that her baby accompany her to Sapporo, Japan, for the Olympic marathon event, but was originally denied. Up until recently, breastfeeding athletes were not permitted to bring their children to the Olympics. The organizing committee reversed their stance on nursing babies attending the Games as of June 30; however, Tuliamuk hasn't officially confirmed that partner Tim Gannon and Zoe will be making the trip. In theory, though, it's great news.www.popsugar.com
