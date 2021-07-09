Cancel
Houghton, MI

Issei Nakamura Wins CAREER Award for Charged Liquids Research

By Kelley Christensen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA computational approach to understanding how ions in polymer liquids interact could unlock better methods of creating lithium polymer batteries and purifying water. Issei Nakamura, assistant professor of physics at Michigan Technological University, has received a National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Program (CAREER) Award for his research on computational methods to simulate how polymeric liquids interact with electric charges.

