Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas exceeds 1,000 new virus cases for third day in row

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas added more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row Friday as the state topped the nation in new cases per capita.

The Department of Health reported Arkansas’ cases rose by 1,155, bringing the state’s total to 355,460 since the pandemic began.

The virus has been surging in Arkansas in recent weeks, fueled by the delta variant and the state’s lagging vaccination rates. The state now has the nation’s most cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The department said the state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by four to 5,948. The number of people hospitalized increased by 16 to 497. The state’s active cases increased by 673 cases to 6,605 patients who have not died or recovered.

Only about 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson this week kicked off a series of town hall-style meetings aimed at encouraging more vaccinations. He announced Friday that he’d continue the tour next week with events in Batesville, Forrest City, Blytheville and Texarkana.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blytheville, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Batesville, AR
City
Forrest City, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Day#Ap#The Department Of Health#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

After declines, Oregon again sees rise in COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps across the nation — fueling an increase in COVID-19 cases — Oregon is no exception. For at least 11 consecutive weeks COVID-19 cases had been decreasing in Oregon, until last week. Health experts point to the highly contagious delta variant, first detected in India, as a factor as state and federal officials continue to warn about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy