MTU Design Expo Unveils Student Innovations
An unprecedented event for unprecedented times: one of Michigan Tech’s most important and innovative events is going virtual. You’re invited to Design Expo 2020. What do a smart pet door, a lunar trencher and a portable high-speed surgical drill for underserved populations have in common? They're among the hundreds of life-improving undergraduate student projects on display at Michigan Technological University’s 20th annual — and first virtual — Design Expo 2020 on Thursday, April 16.www.mtu.edu
