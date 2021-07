"I'm excited about what we're embarking on," Josh Heupel said during his introductory press conference at Tennessee. "I'm excited to be a part of Vol Nation. I'm excited to do my very best for the state of Tennessee every single day. I promise you that our staff will do the exact same thing and I promise you that we are going to embark on becoming what we're capable of becoming as a football program day-by-day and chasing and winning championships."