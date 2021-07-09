Homeless action plan: 13,500 new homes in the state by 2024

Gov. Chris Sununu released a 40-page strategic plan to address homelessness on Friday, a plan that focuses on adding more than 13,000 new homes to the state. The plan represents the result of the New Hampshire Council on Housing Stability, a 41-member group that Sununu formed last November, when the governor ordered the high-profile evacuation of homeless at a makeshift camp beside the Hillsborough County Superior Court building in downtown Manchester.