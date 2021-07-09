LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City of Framingham Needs To Weigh Pros & Cons Before Deciding To Ban Styrofoam
FRAMINGHAM – I am a former Framingham resident who owned a Styrofoam®/Polystyrene recycling company for many years. I have a few comments about banning this product. Polystyrene is a recyclable product, but at this time, the cost to operate a recycling facility is not cost effective so there are very few places (if any) that have foam recycling programs for single use foam containers.framinghamsource.com
Comments / 0