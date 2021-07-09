Friday, July 9th: Gary Radford, pushing the limits of endurance at age 64. New life for old fishing nets. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week.
It’s not every day that someone comes to Juneau, who has bicycled from the Florida Keys to Prudhoe Bay. But Gary Radford will take time out from his visit with his daughter to share his story on Juneau Afternoon. He finished his 6,000-mile trip two years ago. And now at the age of 64, he’s still pushing the limits of endurance.www.ktoo.org
Comments / 0