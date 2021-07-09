5 new COVID cases and 3 more hospitalizations reported

Five more Sitkans tested positive for the coronavirus today (7-8-21), and three more hospitalizations were reported. The new patients range in age from a child under 10 to a woman in her 80s, according to city data. All of the patients were experiencing symptoms when they received testing today. One of the cases is listed as “secondary” meaning they had known contact with a patient who tested positive. As of press time, contact tracing is still in progress for the other four patients.