They’ve come from as close as Sagaponack and Water Mill, and as far afield as Santa Fe, New Mexico. On June 23, under sunny skies with a light breeze, the gentle tones of wind chimes traded off with the steady, rhythmic mechanical sounds of flatbed trucks and cranes carefully placing several large-scale sculptures throughout the grounds of the five-acre Bridge Gardens on Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. It was one of the final installation days for the exhibit “Uncommon Ground IV,” which will feature the work of 14 internationally recognized sculptors from June 26 through Labor Day weekend of 2022.