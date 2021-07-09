Inside Sydney McLaughlin's Relationship With Andre Levrone Jr.

Track and field star Sydney McLaughlin is heading to the Tokyo Olympics this summer after smashing the women's 400m hurdles world record at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., making her the first woman to break the 52-second barrier, per Washington Post. "It's one of those moments you think about and dream about and play in your head that you'll put it together," McLaughlin said (via Fox News). She added, "It was trusting the process, and a lot of things you can't really see coming. But just having the childlike faith in trusting everything is going to work out."