Man in jail without bond after girlfriend’s 18-month-old dies from injuries sustained in Greeley home

A 26-year-old man is in the Weld County Jail on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death after an 18-month-old girl died earlier this month. About 1:25 p.m. July 2, Greeley police responded to the Children’s Hospital in Aurora, where the Weld County Department of Human Services requested them for a case of possible child abuse. Detectives were told an 18-month-old child was flown from North Colorado Medical Center with severe brain bleed that had presented at the emergency room in Greeley, according to a news release from Greeley police.