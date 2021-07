Jewell Loyd returned from a trip to the locker room to score on a layup that put the Seattle Storm up three over the Atlanta Dream with 6.1 seconds left. She forced Atlanta’s Courtney Williams to go for a three on the Dream’s ensuing possession instead of a two. C. Williams missed with two ticks remaining, Seattle’s Sue Bird collected the rebound and that was it in a 91-88 victory for the Storm on Friday night at Angel of the Wings Arena in Everett, Wash.