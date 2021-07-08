Can Citizens' Assemblies Reset Democracy?
At a time when populism and polarization are tearing democracy apart, giving citizens a sense of greater involvement in policymaking could be the antidote. On a Wednesday evening in May, Alexandra North logged onto Zoom from her apartment in Berlin. The 30-year-old translator from the United States, who moved to Germany five years ago, wasn’t there for work or to catch up with friends: She was discussing whether and when the government in Berlin should make it mandatory to have solar panels on the roofs of homes and government buildings.www.ozy.com
