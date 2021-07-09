Cancel
PODCAST: Firing recommended for SPD officers seen at Capitol insurrection

By Jeff Pohjola, KOMO Radio reporter
KOMO News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS EPISODE OF THE KOMO POLITICAST: The Office of Police Accountability recommends the firing of two SPD officers for their involvement in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. PLUS: It's the end of the road for Barronelle Stutzman and Arlene's Flowers after the US Supreme Court refuses to hear her case. AND: At least one industry still wants you to mask up.

